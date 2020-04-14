Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, the Run TV series stars Merritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson, with recurring guest stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Rich Sommer, Tamara Podemski, and Archie Panjabi. In college, Ruby Richardson (Wever) and her boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Gleeson), made a pact. They promised that, if either one of them texted the word “RUN” and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station and travel across America together. Now, 17 years later, Ruby is shaken out of her humdrum suburban life with that text and she walks away from her ordinary suburb life and flies to New York. There, she reunites with Billy and boards a cross-country train. As their adventure begins, Ruby and Billy fight the tension that still exists between them while attempting to root out each other’s secrets.



Season One Ratings

The first season of Run averages a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 352,000 viewers. Find out how Run stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S As of April 14, 2020, Run has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew Run for season two? My sense is that this show is relatively inexpensive to produce and that there’s enough viewer interest for the show to be renewed (unless, of course, they wrap up the story at the end of the first season). I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Run cancellation or renewal news.



