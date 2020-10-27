Vulture Watch

Will this family stay together? Has The Undoing TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on HBO? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Undoing, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the HBO cable channel, The Undoing TV show that stars Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Sofie Gråbøl, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Donald Sutherland. The story revolves around a married couple, Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant). Grace is a loving wife, devoted mother, and successful therapist whose life unravels when she makes discoveries about her husband’s past. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her 12-year-old-son Henry (Jupe) and her family.



Season One Ratings

The first season of The Undoing averages a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 676,000 viewers. Find out how The Undoing stacks up against other HBO TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of October 27, 2020, The Undoing has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will HBO cancel or renew The Undoing for season two? Though the series has been promoted as a “limited series”, it feels like a “mini-series” with a natural conclusion. Still, this series is a reteaming of Kidman and executive producer David E. Kelley. They previously worked together on HBO’s Big Little Lies. That series was intended to be one season but was renewed for a second season and may end up getting a third season someday. So, anything can happen but, for now, I don’t think there will be a second season for The Undoing. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Undoing cancellation or renewal news.



