The Undoing: Season One Ratings

Though The Undoing has been promoted as a “limited series”, it feels like a “mini-series” with a natural conclusion. Still, this series is a reteaming of Nicole Kidman and executive producer David E. Kelley and they previously worked together on Big Little Lies. That HBO series was intended to be just one season but was renewed for a second season and may end up getting a third season someday. If the ratings are good enough, might The Undoing be renewed for a second season as well? Stay tuned.

A limited dramatic series, The Undoing TV show that stars Kidman, Hugh Grant, Edgar Ramirez, Noah Jupe, Lily Rabe, Sofie Gråbøl, Matilda De Angelis, Ismael Cruz Córdova, and Donald Sutherland. The story revolves around a married couple named Grace (Kidman) and Jonathan Fraser (Grant). Grace is a loving wife, devoted mother, and successful therapist whose life unravels when she makes discoveries about her husband’s past. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her 12-year-old-son Henry (Jupe) and her family.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

