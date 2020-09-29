Fargo: Season Four Ratings

There’s been more than three years between the third and fourth seasons of Fargo on FX. What kind of ratings with season four attract? Will a long absence and the ongoing pandemic have viewers craving Fargo’s return or, have viewers forgotten the series? Will Fargo be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

The fourth season of the Fargo anthology drama series stars Chris Rock, Jason Schwartzman, Salvatore Esposito, Ben Whishaw, Jessie Buckley, Jack Huston, E’myri Crutchfield, Andrew Bird, Anji White, Gaetano Bruno, Sean Fortunato, Jeremie Harris, Corey Hendrix, Matthew Elam, James Vincent Meredith, Francesco Acquaroli, Karen Aldridge, Kelsey Asbille, Rodney Jones, Jameson Braccioforte, Tommaso Ragno, Glynn Turman, and Timothy Olyphant. In 1950 Kansas City, two criminal syndicates fighting for a piece of the American dream have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft, and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Rock), the head of the African American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Jones), to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Braccioforte) to Loy. When Donatello dies in the hospital following routine surgery, the tenuous truce is threatened.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Fargo on FX (which aired in 2017) averaged a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.13 million viewers.

Cable ratings are typically released within a day or so of the show’s airing, except for in the case of weekends and holidays.



