Airing on the AMC channel, The Walking Dead: World Beyond follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. The show stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella, and Julia Ormond. The story begins following two sisters and two friends as leave a place of safety and comfort to brave known and unknown dangers and begin an important cross-country quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, it’s a tale of growing up and transformation. The story unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves, and each other. Some will become heroes while others will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad. A horror drama, this show is set in the universe of The Walking Dead TV series.



The first season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond averages a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.60 million viewers. Find out how The Walking Dead: World Beyond stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



The Walking Dead: World Beyond has been renewed for a second season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

We don’t have to wonder if AMC will cancel or renew The Walking Dead: World Beyond for a second season. The cable channel ordered two seasons right out of the gate. However, it has been designated as a “limited series” so, there’s a chance that season two will be the end. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Walking Dead: World Beyond cancellation or renewal news.



