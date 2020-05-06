The Walking Dead: World Beyond: AMC Series to Launch on Schedule

The Walking Dead: World Beyond was supposed to be airing during these weeks, but the production shutdown caused by the coronavirus forced AMC to push back the premiere of the series to the fall. That will still happen, according to the network.

Per Deadline, COO Ed Carroll revealed that they are “finishing post on that, that will be set to go.” An exact premiere date for the new AMC series was not revealed.

Walking Dead fans will also see a few episodes of Fear the Walking Dead at some point this summer, but it isn’t clear when.

Caroll also revealed that writing rooms are open, and they are looking to start production as soon as they get the go ahead. Atlanta officials are trying to get things up and running as quickly as possible.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond when it arrives?