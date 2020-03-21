The Walking Dead: World Beyond: AMC Spin-off Premiere Delayed

Fans of The Walking Dead have another delay coming. AMC has delayed the premiere of the latest Walking Dead spin-off, The Walking Dead: World Beyond. The series was set to premiere on April 12, but that will not happen. A premiere date will be set for later this year. Julia Ormond stars in the new series, and it is set for two seasons.

Production has been halted on Fear The Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead will not production on its next season as originally scheduled.

The AMC series announced its delay on Twitter. Check out the tweet below.

What do you think? Did you plan to watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond next month? Will you still watch it once it premieres?