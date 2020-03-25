Menu

The Walking Dead: Season 10 Finale of AMC Series Delayed

by Regina Avalos,

The Walking Dead TV show on AMC: (canceled or renewed?)

Photo Credit: Jackson Lee Davis/AMC

The Walking Dead is currently airing its 10th season on AMC, and the season was originally set to finish on April 12. Now, the season finale is being delayed due to the coronavirus. Post-production of the finale is not finished yet, so the episode will not air as originally scheduled. It will air later this year as a special.

AMC shared the news on their Twitter account. Check out the tweets below.


The finale episode of The Walking Dead will air on April 5th.

What do you think? Are you enjoying season 10 of The Walking Dead? Will you watch the finale when it airs later this year?


