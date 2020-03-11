Menu

This Is Us: Season Four

This Is Us TV show on NBC: season four

Will love keep the Pearson family together in the fourth season of the This Is Us TV show on NBC? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like This Is Us is cancelled or renewed for season five. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the This Is Us season four episodes for us here.

An NBC family drama, This Is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Susan Kelechi Watson. Others expected to appear include  Asante Blackk, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Omar Epps, Bahara Golestani, Jennifer Morrison, Timothy Omundson, M. Night Shyamalan, Julian Silva, Auden Thornton, Nick Wechsler, Griffin Dunne, Tim Jo, Ron Cephas Jones, Elizabeth Perkins, Phylicia Rashad, and Caitlin Thompson. The series follows the Pearson family across the decades — from young parents Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) in the 1980s to their adult kids Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) as they search for love and fulfillment in the present day.

What do you think? Which season four episodes of the This Is Us TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Are you happy NBC has renewed This Is Us  for a fifth season already? Don’t forget to vote, and share your thoughts, below.



Mark Garmaise
Mark Garmaise

Good show . Should be continued .

February 25, 2020 3:12 am
clowney
clowney

10 STARS ! Love this show! It makes you feel every characters struggles deeply. It is so real and touching in so many ways.Love all the characters.Especially love the relationship between Jack and Rebecca that created the whole story to follow. Best show on right now! I hope for many more seasons.

February 20, 2020 6:08 am
Lorraine Sullivan
Lorraine Sullivan

The best series about real family drama

November 3, 2019 7:58 pm
Angela Lundy
Angela Lundy

One of the very best series I’ve ever watched!!

October 17, 2019 1:30 pm
Linda Kmiecik
Linda Kmiecik

Many new characters, revitalizing the series. They still have me!

September 29, 2019 7:49 pm
Roderick Jones
Roderick Jones

The show this is us needs a 10 best show ever

September 26, 2019 9:01 pm
Debra Coop
Debra Coop

I did NOT like THIS IS US Season 4, Episode 1.

September 26, 2019 6:08 pm
