The Amazing Race: Season 38; CBS Reveals Competitors from Big Brother

The Amazing Race is stealing from the Big Brother house for its season 38 cast. CBS announced that 13 former members of Big Brother will appear on the competition series, which returns next month. They will bring along a companion of their choosing.

The season 38 cast includes Jas Bains and Jag Bains, Kristine Bernabe and Rubina Bernabe, Kyland Young and Taylor Hale, Megan Turner and Matt Turner, Jack Palumbo and Enzo Palumbo, Izzy Gleicher and Paige Seber, Natalie Negrotti and Stephanie Negrotti, Tucker Des Lauriers and Eric Des Lauriers, Angela Murray and Lexi Murray, Jack Baham and Chelsie Baham, Kat Dunn and Alex Romo, Joseph Abdin and Adam Abdin, and Hannah Chaddah and Simone Chaddah.

CBS revealed the following about the upcoming season:

“THE AMAZING RACE host Phil Keoghan invites some of BIG BROTHER’s fiercest former competitors to exit the house and race in the real world when 13 fan-favorite houseguests embark on a European adventure with their travel companion, on the 38th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, Thursday, Sept. 25 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET/PT). The Emmy® Award winner moves to its regular Wednesday time period on Wednesday, Oct. 1 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. The Houseguests-turned-Racers kick off the season in Amsterdam where they face classic game pieces and unexpected twists right off the bat. For the first time in THE AMAZING RACE history, teams face their first challenge before even lining up on the starting line –the first team to complete the task receives an express pass and the last team to complete the task faces the consequences of a Hazard. Along the route, teams will reach new heights in Prague, bathe like a king in Budapest and skydive nearly 13,000 feet over Romania. “THE AMAZING RACE takes the Racers and viewers on an unforgettable journey,” said co-creators and executive producers Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri. “With a traveling crew of over 100 people, over the course of 38 seasons, we have traveled to nearly 100 countries and over 1 million miles, an extraordinary feat of storytelling and logistics. For this season, it was fun to bring the former BIG BROTHER players out of the house and on an adventure in the real world, as the Race is a global triumph that continues to inspire and connect people all over the world.”

