The Amazing Race: Season 32 Ratings

When the pandemic caused a shutdown in March, filming on season 33 of The Amazing Race had already begun. For the safety of all involved, the race was stopped and everyone returned home. It seems likely that, whenever this COVID-19 crisis ends, that season 33 will resume or restart. However, there is a slight possibility that CBS could cancel the series because of the long delay. Several scripted shows have been cancelled for the same reason. Will The Amazing Race return for season 33? If so, how soon? Stay tuned.

A CBS reality competition TV series, The Amazing Race is hosted by Phil Keoghan. The competition features 11 pairs of contestants racing around the world in pursuit of a million-dollar prize. In season 32, the globe-trotting teams begin their adventure from the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and travel to places like Trinidad, Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil, and more.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season 31 of The Amazing Race on CBS averaged a 0.85 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.52 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

