The Great North: Season Five Renewal Set for FOX Animated Series

FOX is returning to Alaska. The network has announced that The Great North TV show has been renewed for a fifth season. The fourth season, which has 15 episodes, finishes on May 19th.

An animated family comedy series, The Great North TV show stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulce Sloan, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette. The TV show follows the adventures of the Tobin family in Alaska. A single dad, Beef Tobin (Offerman) does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially his only daughter, Judy (Slate). Her artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. The family also includes oldest brother Wolf (Forte) and his bride, Honeybee (Sloan); middle brother Ham (Rust); and Moon (Nancherla), the 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, singer Alanis Morissette (Morissette), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

Airing on Sunday nights, the fourth season of The Great North averages a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 519,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season three, that’s down by 55% in the demo and down by 53% in viewership. The show is FOX’s lowest-rated scripted series of the 2023-24 season.

Season five of The Great North is being held until mid-season, aka early 2025. A premiere date is expected to be announced later this year.

What do you think? Have you enjoyed watching The Great North TV series on FOX? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a fifth season?

