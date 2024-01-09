The Great North: Season Four Ratings



The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, Krapopolis, and the newest animated series, Grimsburg, have already been renewed for the 2024-25 television season. The Great North, which is co-produced by Disney and FOX, has not yet been renewed. Could this relatively new series be cancelled, or is The Great North sure to be renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, The Great North TV show stars Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, Paul Rust, Aparna Nancherla, Dulce Sloan, Megan Mullally, and Alanis Morissette. The TV show follows the adventures of the Tobin family in Alaska. Single dad Beef Tobin (Offerman) does his best to keep his weird bunch of kids close, especially his only daughter, Judy (Slate). Her artistic dreams lead her away from the family fishing boat and into the glamorous world of the local mall. The family also includes oldest brother Wolf (Forte) and his bride, Honeybee (Sloan); middle brother Ham (Rust); and Moon (Nancherla), the 10-year-old-going-on-50 little brother. While their mother is not in the picture, Judy seeks guidance from her new boss, Alyson (Mullally), and her imaginary friend, singer Alanis Morissette (Morissette), who appears to her in the Northern Lights.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season three of The Great North on FOX averaged a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.09 million viewers.

What do you think? Do you like The Great North TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?