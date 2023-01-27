The Simpsons: Seasons 35 & 36 Renewal; FOX Comedy Series Renewed Through 2024-25

Break out the champagne and donuts. FOX has renewed The Simpsons TV show for 35th and 36th seasons. This will keep the residents of Springfield on the air through the 2024-25 television season.

An animated family comedy series, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Recurring players include Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors. In season 34, Homer goes down a conspiracy hole, Marge develops a crush on her Peloton instructor, Homer’s stepbrother (Melissa McCarthy) becomes his rival, Marge becomes a segment producer on a daytime talk show hosted by Krusty the Clown, and Homer teaches Duff Man on how to be a better father. Other guests include Drew Barrymore, Jane Kaczmarek, Anna Faris, Matthew Friend, and Simu Liu.

The 34th season of The Simpsons averages a 0.81 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.57 million viewers. Compared to season 33, that’s up by 32% in the demo and up by 32% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). The show picks up about 10% more viewers when the live+7 day ratings are added.

The network has also renewed both Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy for two seasons each today.

“With this trio of renewals, we celebrate excellence in animation on FOX, our wonderful, long-time partnership with 20th Television and the brilliant creators and incredible voices behind these forever favorites,” said Michael Thorn, President, Scripted Programming for FOX Entertainment. “Three-plus decades of The Simpsons, more than two decades of Family Guy and over a decade of Bob’s Burgers proves the enduring power of the animation genre on our network and the infinite fan affinity for these outrageously funny comedy classics.”

“Across 750 episodes of The Simpsons, 400 episodes of Family Guy, and 250 episodes of Bob’s Burgers, we couldn’t be more proud to continue delivering these three animated hits with the most brilliant teams in animation. Our relationship with FOX over the past three decades has allowed this trio of shows to thrive, grow and deliver immeasurable moments of hilarious and irreverent entertainment for fans, and we are absolutely thrilled that FOX is doubling down on each of these iconic shows,” said Marci Proietto, EVP of 20th Television Animation.

these ANIDOM fams are here to stay! @TheSimpsons, @BobsBurgersFOX and @FamilyGuyonFOX have all been renewed for ✌️ more seasons pic.twitter.com/qzRwhgTEDR — Animation Domination (@AniDom) January 27, 2023

What do you think? How long have you been watching The Simpsons TV series on FOX? Are you glad the show has been renewed for its 35th and 36th seasons?

