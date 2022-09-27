The Simpsons: Season 35 — Has the FOX TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Airing on the FOX television network, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Recurring players include Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors. In season 34, Homer goes down a conspiracy hole, Marge develops a crush on her Peloton instructor, Homer’s stepbrother (Melissa McCarthy) becomes his rival, Marge becomes a segment producer on a daytime talk show hosted by Krusty the Clown, and Homer teaches Duff Man on how to be a better father. Other guests include Drew Barrymore, Jane Kaczmarek, Anna Faris, Matthew Friend, and Simu Liu.



Season 34 Ratings

The 34th season of The Simpsons averages a 1.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.15 million viewers. Compared to season 33, that’s up by 130% in the demo and up by 113% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Simpsons stacks up against other FOX TV shows.



Will FOX cancel or renew The Simpsons for season 35? This animated series will have to end someday, but I hardly think that it will be cancelled anytime soon — certainly not on the cusp of its 35th anniversary. At some point, since FOX no longer owns the series, I suspect that The Simpsons will move to another network or a streaming service. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Simpsons cancellation or renewal news.



