The Simpsons: Season 33 Ratings

This animated show has been on the air for more than three decades and yet, it remains one of the highest-rated shows on FOX. The Simpsons has already been renewed for season 34 and it’s hard to imagine that it will be cancelled anytime soon. Could it reach a 40th or 50th year? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 32 of The Simpsons on FOX averaged a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.03 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an "*".



What do you think? Do you like The Simpsons TV series on FOX? Are you glad that it’s been renewed for a 34th season?