60 Minutes: Season 54 Ratings (2021-22)

Lots of CBS TV shows have come and go but the greatest constant on the network is 60 Minutes. While many series have seen their traditional ratings decline over the years, as more and more people shift to time-delayed viewing, 60 Minutes’ numbers have held up incredibly well and the program has remained one of the network’s top-rated shows. Will 60 Minutes ever be cancelled? Is it certain to be renewed for season 55? Stay tuned.

A Sunday night staple, 60 Minutes was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running series in network primetime, the program features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors include Lesley Stahl, John Dickerson, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Owens, and Tanya Simon.

For comparisons: Season 53 of 60 Minutes on CBS averaged a 1.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.49 million viewers.

