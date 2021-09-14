60 Minutes: Season 55? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Is this long-running show even close to winding down? Has the 60 Minutes TV show been cancelled or renewed for a 55th season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of 60 Minutes, season 55. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, 60 Minutes was created by Don Hewitt and Bill Leonard in 1968. The longest-running network series in primetime, the program features investigative reports, interviews, human interest segments, and news-maker profiles. Three long-form news stories typically air each episode. The CBS News correspondents and contributors include Lesley Stahl, John Dickerson, Scott Pelley, Bill Whitaker, Anderson Cooper, Norah O’Donnell, Sharyn Alfonsi, L. Jon Wertheim, Bill Owens, and Tanya Simon.



Season 54 Ratings

The 54th season of 60 Minutes averages a 1.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 9.98 million viewers. Compared to season 53, that’s up by 62% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how 60 Minutes stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 14, 2021, 60 Minutes has not been cancelled or renewed for a 55th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew 60 Minutes for season 55? As more and more viewers shift to delayed viewing, 60 Minutes continues to hold onto its title of being one of CBS’s most-watched series in the traditional ratings. I’m sure it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on 60 Minutes cancellation or renewal news.



60 Minutes Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow 60 Minutes’ weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the 60 Minutes TV show will be renewed for a 55th season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?