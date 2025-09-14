Big Little Lies: Season Three; Reese Witherspoon Shares an Update on the HBO Series

Big Little Lies is returning for a third season. Development on season three of the drama has begun six years after season two aired on HBO.

News of the third season comes as a writer has been selected to write the first episode. According to Deadline, Frances Sloane will write the episode. Reese Witherspoon confirmed the news during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

She said the following, per another Deadline report:

“We might be working on Season 3. Yeah, I mean, they’re writing it. It’s exciting too, just to get the gang back together and have everybody start talking about it. It’s really fun. It’s been about 10 years, maybe nine years? And all those little kids [who] were in second grade, they’re all teenagers now. And being a mom of a teenager, it is a lot of big little lies.”

Check out a video of her appearance below.

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Meryl Streep, Adam Scott, James Tupper, and Jeffrey Nordling starred in what started as a limited series, which followed five women who found themselves involved in a murder investigation.

Nicole Kidman said the show would return in 2023, but this is the first time anything has been said about Big Little Lies since then.

What do you think? Did you watch Big Little Lies? Are you excited to see the third season?