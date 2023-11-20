Big Little Lies: Season Three of HBO Series Is Happening According to Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies could be returning for a third season. The series aired its second season in 2019, and there have been talks about bringing the series back for more since season two wrapped.

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, Meryl Streep, Adam Scott, James Tupper, and Jeffrey Nordling, the HBO drama follows the Monterey Five and their families. Season two left off with a cliffhanger so returning to show what happens next has always been thought about by those involved.

Nicole Kidman spoke about reviving Big Little Lies during a recent Q&A appearance. Per Deadline, she said, “I loved Big Little Lies. We will be bringing you a third one, just FYI.”

Executive producer Bruna Papandrea also spoke about reviving the drama earlier this year. She said:

“I’ve been thinking about it a lot lately. I do believe a lot of people feel the way I do, which is to find a way at some point to continue.”

