The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season 11 — Has the ABC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

ABC is keeping the lights on. Has The Great Christmas Light Fight TV show been cancelled or renewed for an 11th season? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Great Christmas Light Fight, season 11. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A holiday competition series airing on the ABC television network, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people who have an abundance of holiday cheer. Throughout the six episodes (filmed in 2021), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In each merry and bright episode, the Christmas classic takes viewers across the country to the most elaborate and awe-inspiring holiday displays as viewers will once again see four families face off in each episode and compete to win $50,000 and the coveted Light Fight Trophy.



Season 10 Ratings

The 10th season of The Great Christmas Light Fight averages a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.81 million viewers. Compared to season nine, that’s up by 38% in the demo and up by 31% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how The Great Christmas Light Fight stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



The Great Christmas Light Fight has been renewed for an 11th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if ABC will cancel The Great Christmas Light Fight since it’s already been renewed for season 11. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Great Christmas Light Fight cancellation or renewal news.



