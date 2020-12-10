Vulture Watch

How long will the network keep the lights on? Has the The Great Christmas Light Fight TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on ABC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Great Christmas Light Fight, season nine. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the ABC television network, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows two judges — lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak — as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes (filmed in 2019), the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded a cash prize and the coveted “Light Fight” trophy.



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of The Great Christmas Light Fight averages a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.01 million viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 90% in the demo and up by 11% in viewership. Find out how The Great Christmas Light Fight stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 10, 2020, The Great Christmas Light Fight has not been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will ABC cancel or renew The Great Christmas Light Fight for season nine? This show has become a holiday staple and helps to fill ABC’s schedule in December, when regular shows go on hiatus. It’s also seemingly very inexpensive to produce so, I’m confidant that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Great Christmas Light Fight cancellation or renewal news.



The Great Christmas Light Fight Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow The Great Christmas Light Fight‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the The Great Christmas Light Fight TV show will be renewed for a ninth season? How would you feel if ABC cancelled this TV series, instead?