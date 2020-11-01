Vulture Watch

Airing on the ABC television network, The Great Christmas Light Fight follows judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak as they assess the creativity and decorating skills of everyday people (albeit ones with an abundance of holiday cheer). Over the course of six episodes, the duo considers those homes with occupants who take yuletide adornment to a whole new level. In the end, the winners are awarded a cash prize and the coveted “Light Fight” trophy.



The seventh season of The Great Christmas Light Fight averaged a 0.65 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.63 million viewers. Compared to season six, that’s down by 24% and 16%, respectively. Find out how The Great Christmas Light Fight stacks up against other ABC TV shows.



The Great Christmas Light Fight has already been renewed for season eight so there’s no need to worry about the series being cancelled. I’ll update this page with breaking developments just in case something unforseen happens. Subscribe for free alerts on The Great Christmas Light Fight cancellation or renewal news.



