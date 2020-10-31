The Great Christmas Light Fight: Season Eight Premiere Date Set for ABC Series

The Great Christmas Light Fight is coming back for an eighth season, and it now has its premiere date set! Get ready to see families battle it out with their home holiday displays once again.

ABC revealed more about the return of the holiday series in a press release. Check that out below.

“ABC today announced its slate of holiday programming, inviting families everywhere to cozy up on the couch under a warm blanket and get into the yuletide spirit with beloved classics and new favorites. The network is celebrating the most wonderful time of the year with its holiday slate including a new iteration of the ratings superstar The Disney Family Singalong franchise featuring a festive new special, The Disney Holiday Singalong, on MONDAY, NOV. 30 (8:00-9:00 p.m.). Earlier this year, ABC’s The Disney Family Singalong and “The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” drew in a combined 22.3 million Total Viewers after 35 days of delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms. Additional highlights include a special fifth anniversary of the Thanksgiving evening staple The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration; a reimagined Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Celebration; CMA Country Christmas from Nashville; a bright new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight, which received a new season order as well; new holiday-themed episodes of ABC comedies and “General Hospital”; and the network broadcast premiere of “The Greatest Showman.” Top it all off with a sprinkling of classic holiday favorites and settle in, ABC is about to get fa-la-la-mazing.”

The new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight arrives on December 9.

