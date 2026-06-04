Stargate: Prime Video Cancels Order for Sci-Fi Franchise Series

The Stargate franchise is not returning to the small screen, after all. Prime Video has canceled its plans for a new series set in the world created in the 1994 movie. The first television series, Stargate SG-1, arrived in 1997. The last series in the franchise, Stargate Universe, ended in 2011.

Martin Gero was behind this new spin-off series, and Prime Video was concerned that his take on the franchise would not have wide appeal beyond its current fans.

According to Variety, MGM Television is still looking to expand the Stargate franchise with new projects.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Stargate franchise? Were you looking forward to a new series set in its world?