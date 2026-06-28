Building the Band: Cancelled; No Season Two for Netflix Singing Competition Series

Building the Band will not be returning for a second season. Netflix quietly canceled the series filmed before Liam Payne’s death in 2024. He was a judge on the singing competition series that searched for new boy and girl bands.

He completed filming for the series before his sudden death, and Netflix received permission from his loved ones to air the series. It was released in July 2025.

According to The Sun, the following was said about the cancellation of the series:

“Although there are currently no plans for a second season of Building The Band, bosses at Netflix are really proud of what they achieved. That’s because the show led to the creation of four amazing groups and all of them have since signed record deals. The finalist groups — 3quency, SZN4, Soulidified and Midnight Til Morning — have all released original music, toured internationally — and attract hundreds of thousands of listeners each month. And Midnight Til Morning are performing at BST Hyde Park at the end of this month.”

What do you think? Did you watch this Netflix series? Were you hoping for a second season?