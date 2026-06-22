Simon Says: Netflix Adapting Classic Game for a 2027 TV Series

The classic children’s game of Simon Says is being adapted into a new competition series by Netflix. The series will arrive on the streaming service.

According to Deadline, the competition will not be “the Simon you remember from recess. In a mischievous and high-stakes twist, contestants will face a gauntlet of cunning challenges, strategic mind games, and unexpected pivots as they compete for a life-changing prize. One rule remains the same: if Simon says it, you’d better listen.”

Emer Harkin is the showrunner for the series. The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new competition series when it arrives on Netflix?