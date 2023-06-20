Manifest: Josh Dallas Says He Was a Mess While Reading the Series Finale Script

Manifest ended its run and finished off the story of the survivors of Flight 828, and one cast member has been very open about the series and how it ended since the finale aired. Josh Dallas spoke about the finale only days after it aired, and now he is speaking out about filming that episode and how he handled it.

Starring Dallas, Melissa Roxburgh, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran, the Netflix series followed the survivors of a plane crash who mysteriously return after being missing for five years.

Dallas said the following about filming the Manifest finale and the table read for it, per People Magazine:

“I was super excited to get that last script and read it, and sad all at the same time. There was a lot of different emotions happening all at once. I was a mess. I was crying through the whole thing. Not only was I emotional about what was going on in the scenes with the characters and saying goodbye to them, but saying goodbye to my fellow castmates and crew. Those things are always super bittersweet, especially when you’re with a group of people that you love and respect.”

There is a chance the Manifest story could continue, but that has not been announced yet. The finale left the door open for more.

What do you think? Did you watch Manifest on Netflix? Do you want to see more of the story behind the mysterious Flight 828?