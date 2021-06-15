Manifest: Cancelled; No Season Four for NBC Airplane Mystery Series

There are more Manifest mysteries to be solved but viewers won’t get answers on the peacock network. NBC has cancelled the TV series so, there won’t be a fourth season.

An action-drama series, the Manifest TV show stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged more than five years. Their friends, families, and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. In season three, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter imminent dangers surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. In season three, new challenges will test the Stone family’s trust of “the callings” and each other. Sticking together is more important than ever, because no matter what happens, it’s all connected.

The third season of Manifest averaged a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.07 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season two, that’s down by 31% in the demo and down by 21% in viewership. The finale aired last week.

Manifest creator Jeff Rake has spoken about having a six-season plan for the show and broke the news of the cancellation via Twitter.

My dear Manifesters, I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home. You the fans deserve an ending to your story. Thanks for the love shown to me, cast, and crew. #savemanifest — Jeff Rake (@jeff_rake) June 15, 2021

Warner Bros. TV, which co-produces the series, is expected to shop season four elsewhere. Manifest has reportedly performed well on Netflix so the streamer may be an option.

What do you think? Are you disappointed by the Manifest TV series cancellation? Would you have watched a fourth season?