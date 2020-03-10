Manifest: Season Two Ratings

After a very strong premiere, the first season ratings for Manifest saw a steep decline. NBC could have easily cancelled the show but it was renewed for a second season (albeit a shorter one). Will the ratings improve in season two or, will they continue to fall? Will Manifest be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.
A supernatural drama, Manifest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, and Matt Long. After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged more than five years. Their friends, families, and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers’ dreams of a second chance at life evaporate as they encounter imminent dangers surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained.
The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.
3/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.
Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.
For comparisons: Season one of Manifest on NBC averaged a 1.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 6.48 million viewers.
Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.
What do you think? Do you like the Manifest TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?
Needs to be canceled. Absolute trash. I’d rather watch paint dry.
Please continue the show Manifest!! I didn’t understand why it suddenly stopped coming on! I LOVE the show. Is it coming back or not? Please do continue it it is excellent.
Please continue with the show. My husband and I enjoy watching!
Don’t cancel please!! So invested not in this show and we need to know answers! I love the premise and the characters, the mystery and the symbolism. It would be great, though, if people who are just getting into it could watch the first season somewhere, because it’s hard to understand if you don’t.
DO NOT cancel this show.. it’s one of the best shows ever made, so much better than that crappy reality nonsense!!! I am absolutely sick and tired of great shows like this getting cancelled and nonsense reality shows living on!!!!!
It should be canceled.
I stopped watching in season one.
NBC…STOP CANCELLING THESES NEW SHOWS…
I LOVE MANIFEST….AMSTERDAM…GOOD GIRLS…AND BLUFFS LAW
This is my favorite show on tv. I HOPE it stays on. The dramatic twists in the storyline keep me guessing.
I really like this show, but unless you’ve watched it from the first season, it would be hard to follow. (Hello On Demand). I hope they renew it again and maybe push the story line a little bit to start explaining what actually happened on flight 828. Great concept, just need the writers to advance the story line now.
Love the show, the symbolism
and the suspense. hoping season 3 is a reality
I had hoped they would answer something by now. I know they cant let the cat out the bag but the show is just about “the callings” they never inch closer to what they are about, what does it have to do with the plane or the disappearance. It is literally the same format Every Week. Someone gets a calling , figure out who that calling is suppose to help and The Siblings are to the Rescue again. I initially enjoyed it but towards the end of the 1st season I could tell they were going to drag the “callings”… Read more »
Enjoying the show, so far this season!