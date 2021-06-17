Network: NBC

Episodes: 42 (hour).

Seasons: Three.

TV show dates: September 24, 2018 — June 10, 2021.

Series status: Cancelled.

Performers include: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, and Holly Taylor.

TV show description: From Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jeff Rake and Jackie Levine, the Manifest TV show revolves around the passengers of a routine airline flight that goes missing — and then reappears.

After a family vacation in Jamaica, the Stone family is returning to New York when they are separated by the airline. Adult siblings Michaela (Roxburgh) and Ben (Dallas), along with Ben’s gravely ill son Cal (Messina), are bumped to a later flight. Ben’s wife Grace (Karkanis), daughter Olive (Blaise), and parents fly ahead.

The later flight, Montego Air Flight 828, hits some turbulence but ultimately lands safely. The flight crew and passengers are shocked to learn that, in the span of their flight’s few hours, five and a half years have passed for the rest of the world. Their friends, families and colleagues, believed they were all dead. So, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on with their lives.

Given some sort of second chance, the passengers try to reconnect with their loved ones. They also attempt to make sense of a mystifying phenomenon that seems to be steering them to act in ways they don’t understand. The passengers realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Series Finale:

Episodes #41 & 42 — Mayday, Parts 1 & 2

The Stones are reunited with Olive, yet their happiness is quickly interrupted when they discover Cal has run away. As Michaela struggles to help the passengers avoid a deadly threat, her relationship with Jared sours over mistrust. Ben and Saanvi undertake a treacherous mission to save someone they love, defying Eureka and the forces of nature. Driven by her most ominous Calling to date, Michaela along with Zeke race to stop a passenger before his actions turn deadly. Jared and Vance team up to save a loved one, but the partnership soon reveals secrets that could upend both mens’ lives.

First aired: June 10, 2021.

