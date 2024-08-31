Yellowstone: Season 5B; Paramount Network Releases Teaser, Photos, and Key Art

Yellowstone returns in November with the second half of its fifth and possibly final season. Paramount Network has released a new teaser, poster, and several first-look photos teasing the series’ return.

Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon, Kathryn Kelly. The season also features Josh Lucas, Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, Kyle Red Silverstein, Rob Kirkland, Kai Caster, Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay, and Dawn Olivieri star in the Paramount Network drama, which follows the present-day generation of the Dutton family who run the largest cattle ranch in the US.

The family is led by John Dutton (Costner), but he will not be seen in the second half of season five. The new episodes have been called the series’ final episodes, but recent reports have been released that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have been in talks with the network to continue the series for a sixth season.

Below are more photos, the teaser, and the poster for Yellowstone’s return. The series returns on November 10.

