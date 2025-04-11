Wednesday TV Ratings: Good Cop/Bad Cop, The Floor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Survivor, Chicago PD

Menu

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 ratingsNew episodes: The Conners, Abbott Elementary, Celebrity Jeopardy!, What Would You Do?, Survivor, The Amazing Race, Wild Cards, Good Cop/Bad Cop, The Masked Singer, and The Floor.  Reruns: Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD.

How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

