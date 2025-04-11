SkyMed: Season Three Trailer, Poster and Premiere Date Released for Paramount+ Medical Drama

SkyMed has its return date set. The medical drama will return to Paramount+ in May with its nine-episode season available for binge-watching on its release date. The streaming service released a trailer and poster teasing the new season. The series was renewed in March 2024.

Natasha Calis, Morgan Holmstrom, Praneet Akilla, Ace “Aason” Nadjiwan, Mercedes Morris, Thomas Elms, Kheon Clarke, Rebecca Kwan, Aaron Ashmore, Braeden Clarke, Anthony Grant, and Nicola Correia-Damude will star in season three.

Paramount+ shared the following about the series:

“SKYMED follows the triumphs and tribulations of young medics and pilots who fly air ambulances across the remote skies of Northern Canada. Weaving together intense journeys with jaw-dropping medical rescues 20,000 feet in the air in the most remote conditions, the new season throws the diverse group of medical responders into all-new challenges on the job and in their personal lives. Picking up in the aftermath of the dramatic season two finale, the tight-knit SkyMed team is faced with a shocking medical emergency for one of its members and must rely on each other more than ever as they experience heart-pulsing rescues, new love and hard goodbyes.”

The series returns on May 15th. The trailer and poster for season three are below.

