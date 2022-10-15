Menu

1923: Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol) Joins Yellowstone Prequel Series on Paramount+

by Regina Avalos,

1923 has added another big name to its cast. Timothy Dalton (Doom Patrol) is joining the Yellowstone prequel series which will also star Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren, James Badge Dale, Brandon Sklenar, Robert Patrick, Darren Mann, Sebastian Roché, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Jerome Flynn, Jennifer Ehle, and Julia Schlaepfer. The Paramount+ series will premiere in December and episodes are currently in production in Montana.

Per Deadline, Dalton will play “Donald Whitfield, a powerful, self-confident man who reeks of wealth and the lack of empathy it requires to attain it. He is intimidating and nefarious and is used to getting what he wants.”

This new series will introduce viewers to a new generation of the Dutton family and “explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West and the Duttons who call it home.”

Paramount+ will announce a premiere date for 1923 at a future time.

What do you think? Are you excited to see 1923 on Paramount+ this winter?

