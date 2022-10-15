Pit Bulls & Parolees: Final Season of Dog Rescue Series Premiering on Animal Planet Next Week

Pit Bull and Parolees is ending its time on Animal Planet, but there is one more season before the series ends. It arrives on Friday night. This season will have Tia and her team facing Hurricane Ida and trying to keep the dogs and crew safe.

Animal Planet revealed more about the final season of Pit Bulls & Parolees in a press release.

“For over 30 years, Tia and her family have gone above and beyond to give a second chance at life to pit bulls at Villalobos Rescue Center, the largest Pit Bull rescue center in the U.S. while also offering parolees a new start as staff and volunteers. Now, in the final season of “Pit Bulls & Parolees,” dedicated audiences will witness higher stakes as Tia and the Villalobos crew strive to give every dog an opportunity to find their forever home and a second chance at life. And while this may be the end of one chapter, the story of redemption and rescue continues for Tia and her Villalobos family in their never-ending battle to save man and man’s best friend. The final season of “Pit Bulls & Parolees” premieres on Animal Planet Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9PM ET/ PT.

In the season’s premiere, the Villalobos Rescue Center is tested as Hurricane Ida bears down on Louisiana, leaving Tia and the rest of the crew race to move the rescue dogs to safety amid the intense storm. We’ll also see Mariah take the reins for her first solo wolf-dog rescue named Dorothy from the streets of Louisiana, while Lizzy and Earl help a music-loving couple from Kentucky find their dream dog. Additionally, the premiere episode of “Pit Bulls & Parolees” is a part of Animal Planet’s annual “You Watch, We Give” tradition where for every viewer that tunes in to watch the season premiere on October 22, 2022 at 9PM ET/PT, Animal Plant will donate $1.00 to Villalobos Rescue Center up to the amount of $20,000, which will go toward food and shelter needs for rescued pit bulls.

Later this season, audiences will witness incredible rescue stories from far and wide. We’ll see Tia and daughter-in-law Lizzy answer a distress call from a shelter in Mississippi and take on eight hound dogs in desperate condition; the Villalobos team prep to welcome the public for a volunteer day as the new Villalobos Rescue Center location nears completion; daughter Mariah and her older brother Moe put their motorcycle passion to work by building a motorcycle sidecar in honor of her recently deceased dog, Tater, in order to give rides to older dogs at the rescue; and Apple, a senior dog who finally finds their forever home. Audiences will also witness Tia hire her first female parolee in Villalobos History to the team to see if she’ll be the right fit as a dog trainer and dog handler.

In addition to watching the show on Animal Planet, viewers can keep up with the latest news on social media by using the hashtag #PitBullsandParolees and follow Animal Planet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

“Pit Bulls & Parolees” is produced for Animal Planet by 44 Blue Productions, a North Road Company.”