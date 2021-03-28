Pit Bulls & Parolees: Season 18 Renewal as Animal Planet Series Moves to Discovery

Pit Bulls & Parolees is returning for an18th season, but after 17 seasons on Animal Planet, the reality series is moving to Discovery Channel. The show about the largest Pit Bull rescue in the country will also air on Discovery+.

Discovery Channel revealed more about the renewal and the move of Pit Bulls & Parolees in a press release.

“Tia Torres is the heart of Villalobos Rescue Center, the largest Pit Bull rescue center in the U.S. For over 30 years, she and her family have gone above and beyond to give a second chance at life to pit bulls – dogs who have continually been demonized due to the reputation of their breed- and parolees. Now, in an all-new season of PIT BULLS & PAROLEES, new audiences and dedicated fans will be able to witness even more incredible stories of redemption and rescue with Tia and her Villalobos family in their never-ending battle to save man and man’s best friend. The new season of PIT BULLS & PAROLEES streams on discovery+ the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service, and premieres on Discovery Channel Saturday, Apr. 3 at 8PM ET/ PT. In the season’s premiere, the Villalobos Rescue Center crew is on a mission to catch a runaway dog, while daughter Mariah gets a creative idea for the parolees to design fundraising apparel. We’ll also see a family come all the way from sunny California in search of a new furry family member to share in their adventurous lifestyle. Later this season, audiences will also meet other loving adoptees who travel from far and wide to give these dogs forever homes. We’ll see Tia as she visits a Mississippi shelter to give a hybrid wolf dog a second chance at life; daughter-in-law Lizzy as she leans on Tia for support in trying to find a work-life balance as a new mother of two; veteran tenant Lil Rocky as he faces a cancer scare and gets support from the Villalobos crew; and a pair of hearing-impaired dogs, Ben and Spike, who get the care they deserve. Audiences will also witness Tia as she gears up to revamp the Claiborne Warehouse when a hurricane heads straight for New Orleans.”

