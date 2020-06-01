Celebrity Family Feud: Season Six Ratings

The original Family Feud game show has been around since 1976 and still airs daily in first-run syndication. How long will the celebrity version last on ABC in primetime? Will Celebrity Family Feud be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

Celebrity Family Feud is hosted by Steve Harvey. Just as on the original Family Feud series, celebrities and their family and friends try to guess the most popular answers to opinion surveys. The difference is, they’re playing for up to $25,000 for charities. Contestants in season six include Carson Kressley, Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Jai Rodriguez, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Andy Cohen, Bevy Smith, Jeff Lewis, Amy Phillips, John Hill, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Teddi Mellencamp, Drew Carey, Brendon Walsh, Blaine Capatch, Heather Anne Campbell, Chris Holmes, Kevin Nealon, Susan Yeagley, Cheryl Hines, Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Melora Hardin, Stephen Conrad Moore, Sam Page, RuPaul, Latrice Royale, Michelle Visage, and Raven-David Petruschin.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season five of Celebrity Family Feud on ABC averaged a 0.84 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.17 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national numbers (unless noted with an “*”). These are different from the fast affiliate numbers which are just estimates of the actual ratings. The final nationals are typically released within 24 hours of the programming or, in the case of weekends and holidays, a couple days later.

