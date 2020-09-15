ABC 2020-21 Season Ratings (updated 9/15/20)

ABC launched just five new scripted TV series during the regular portion of the 2018-19 season. They cancelled three and renewed two. That’s far fewer shows than the previous season and now, because of production delays caused by COVID-19, the 2020-21 season will be like none other. How will the alphabet network TV shows perform in the ratings? Stay tuned!

ABC shows (so far): Dancing with the Stars.

There’s lots of data that network execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are the major ingredient. These charts will be updated daily, as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view them here and here.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Older viewers also matter but younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. Delayed viewing matters more and more these days (if commercials are watched) but live viewing is still advertisers’ ideal.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better? Which one do you think will be cancelled next?