CBS 2020-21 Season Ratings (updated 9/13/20)

CBS launched eight new scripted shows during the regular 2019-20 television season and cancelled just three of them. How will their new programming do in the ratings for the 2020-21 season? How will the delays caused by the pandemic affect decisions when it comes time for the network to renew? Stay tuned.

There’s lots of data that CBS execs look at when deciding whether to renew or cancel a TV series but ratings are typically the biggest piece. Here’s how the network’s shows are doing so far.

A couple of notes about these charts:

These figures are updated automatically as new ratings are released. The averages are based on the final national numbers (live+ same day viewing), unless marked with an asterisk (*). For technical reasons, I have to resort them manually so feel free to let me know if I missed something.

Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Older viewers also matter but younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. Delayed viewing matters more and more these days (if commercials are watched) but live viewing is still advertisers’ ideal.

Demo numbers are typically reported using the 10ths decimal place (2.4, for example). In the averages, I’m using an extra decimal for easier ranking. The networks take into account when shows air on Fridays and Saturdays, nights when TV viewership is lower.

