The Bold and the Beautiful: 2020-21 Season Ratings (updated 10/10/20)

We don’t have to worry about The Bold and the Beautiful being cancelled by CBS right now. In May 2020, the network renewed the soap opera for two years — season 34 (2020-21) and season 35 (2021-22). How long will the story continue beyond that? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 23rd in 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the Forrester family and their fashion house, Forrester Creations, in Los Angeles. The cast includes Matthew Atkinson, Kiara Barnes, Katrina Bowden, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Delon Diamont, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Annika Noelle, Tanner Novlan, Denise Richards, Lawrence Saint-Victor, Rena Sofer, Heather Tom, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

For comparisons: The 2019-20 season of The Bold and the Beautiful averaged a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 3.09 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Do you still like The Bold and the Beautiful TV series? Would you like to see it cancelled or renewed for additional seasons?