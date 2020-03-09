The Bold and the Beautiful: 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/9/20)

Menu

The Bold and the Beautiful: 2019-20 Season Ratings

The Bold and The Beautiful TV show on CBS: season 33 ratings

CBS renewed The Bold and the Beautiful for the 2019-20 season in April 2019. At one point, this venerable soap received multi-season renewals but now, it seems like CBS is taking things one year at a time. Is that a bad sign? Will this soap be cancelled or renewed for season 34 for 2020-21? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 23rd of 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the Forrester family and their fashion house in Los Angeles. The cast includes Kiara Barnes, Adain Bradley, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Courtney Hope, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Alley Mills, Annika Noelle, Rena Sofer, Aaron D. Spears, Heather Tom, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

Note: The ratings for the week of January 27th aren’t included because there were major preemptions due to the impeachment trial.

For comparisons: The 2018-19 season of The Bold and the Beautiful averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 3.48 million total viewers.

What do you think? Do you still like The Bold and the Beautiful TV series? Would you like to see it cancelled or renewed for additional seasons?



Bonnie Bell
Bonnie Bell

The 18 minute story time is the worst frustration since I experienced the 45 minute hour with my therapist in the 80’s.
Bold and Beautiful you need an HOUR!!

March 6, 2020
Bonnie Bell
Bonnie Bell

I HATE THE COMMERCIALS!! Really? 15 to 18 minutes of the story is so BAD. I’M REALLY ready to give up on this tease game. BB

March 6, 2020
Marilyn Lyde
Marilyn Lyde

Why do Bold and Beautiful stay on one episode so long? Tired of the Thomas drama. Why does Hope have to be the dumb one all the time? Expose Thomas and Move on. Put Liam an Hope back together and let Stephanie move on with someone else. Making me not want to look at it anymore.

February 24, 2020
PINKY
PINKY

I love watching B&B but don’t like the favortism of the soap just focusing on only two characters brook and hope,,they are not the show,,so i stopped watching..there are better more interesting character..i stopped watching when hope was brought back on and busted up the most popular couple on B&B and that is Steffy & Liam..and then it was all about hope and brook..moved away from FORRESTER CREATION fashion show and fashion wars..get rid of both brook and hope and the show would be good again..you would still have two other logans on,,donna and Katie..then you got rid of Stephanie… Read more »

February 6, 2020
Shannon
Shannon

Love The Bold and the Beautiful. I’d hate to see it cancelled. I’ve been so lost as to what to do during that time of day with it being preempted due to the stupid impeachment trial. Bold and the Beautiful is one of the few shows I watch.

January 30, 2020
barbara
barbara

we love bold and beautiful please don’t cancel

December 23, 2019
Beatrisz Pintér
Beatrisz Pintér

h Hi I would like to see the bold and beautiful to contiane,because I think it is the best soaps that I have seen I have seen others before but they weren´t so good .I live in sweden and they showed other soaps from america.Like General hospital,Days of our lives and so on.

October 25, 2019
