The Bold and the Beautiful: 2019-20 Season Ratings (updated 3/9/20)

CBS renewed The Bold and the Beautiful for the 2019-20 season in April 2019. At one point, this venerable soap received multi-season renewals but now, it seems like CBS is taking things one year at a time. Is that a bad sign? Will this soap be cancelled or renewed for season 34 for 2020-21? Stay tuned.

Premiering on CBS on March 23rd of 1987, The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the Forrester family and their fashion house in Los Angeles. The cast includes Kiara Barnes, Adain Bradley, Darin Brooks, Scott Clifton, Don Diamont, Jennifer Gareis, Courtney Hope, Thorsten Kaye, Katherine Kelly Lang, John McCook, Alley Mills, Annika Noelle, Rena Sofer, Aaron D. Spears, Heather Tom, and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s likelihood of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available. You can see how the ratings for the four soap operas compare here.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

Note: The ratings for the week of January 27th aren’t included because there were major preemptions due to the impeachment trial.

For comparisons: The 2018-19 season of The Bold and the Beautiful averaged a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 female demographic with 3.48 million total viewers.

Raw data courtesy Soap Opera Network.

What do you think? Do you still like The Bold and the Beautiful TV series? Would you like to see it cancelled or renewed for additional seasons?