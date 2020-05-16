The Bold and the Beautiful: CBS Soap Opera Hoping to Return to Production in June

The Bold and the Beautiful may soon head back into production. The daytime soap might return to filming next month, but a lot needs to happen for things to resume.

Per Deadline, the series will return to production if “official safety protocols endorsed by the Hollywood unions, as well as guidelines set by CBS Television City, where the series is shot, the city of Los Angeles and the sate of California” are followed.

The series aired the last of its episodes on April 27 after production had been shut down for six weeks. Currently, viewers of The Bold and the Beautiful are watching repeats grouped together by themes.

What do you think? Are you ready for new episodes of this daytime soap?