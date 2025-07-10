Acapulco: Season Four; Apple TV+ Unveils Trailer for Final Episodes

Acapulco returns for its fourth and final season later this month, and viewers are now getting another look at the final episodes of the series. Apple TV+ has released a trailer teasing what is to come.

Eugenio Derbez, Enrique Arrizon, Fernando Carsa, Damián Alcázar, Camila Perez, Chord Overstreet, Vanessa Bauche, Regina Reynoso, Raphael Alejandro, Jessica Collins, Rafael Cebrián, and Carlos Corona star in the series inspired by the film How to Become a Latin Lover.

Apple TV+ shared the following about season four:

“In season four, present-day Máximo (Eugenio Derbez) works tirelessly to restore Las Colinas to its former glory before the grand reopening. In 1986, when a competitor claims the number one spot in the annual ranking of Acapulco’s “Best Hotels,” young Máximo (Enrique Arrizon) will do whatever it takes to get back on top and secure Las Colinas’ future.”

The 10-episode season of Acapulco premieres on July 23rd. The trailer for season four is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Apple TV+ series? Will you be sad to see it end?