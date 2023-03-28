The Savant: Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) to Star in Apple TV+ Series

The Savant has found its lead. Jessica Chastain, recently seen in George & Tammy on Showtime, will star in the thriller headed to Apple TV+. She will also executive produce the series. Eight episodes are planned for the series.

Details about the plot of the series are limited, but THR teased that it is about “a Cosmo story in August 2019 under the headline “Is It Possible to Stop a Mass Shooting Before It Happens?” that detailed a woman known as “The Savant,” an investigator whose job is to take down the country’s most violent men before they can carry out large-scale attacks.”

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today Apple TV+ announced “The Savant,” a new, eight-episode limited series starring Academy, SAG, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award-winner Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” “The Good Nurse,” George & Tammy,” “Broadway’s “A Doll’s House”) in the lead role. In addition to starring, Chastain will executive produce through Freckle Films, and FIFTH SEASON (“Severance,” “Chief of War,” “Lady in the Lake”) and Anonymous Content (the upcoming “Time Bandits,” “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” “Dickinson,”) are the studios. Inspired by a true story published by Cosmopolitan, the storyline and character details are being kept under wraps for “The Savant,” which will be written and showrun by Emmy Award-nominee Melissa James Gibson (“Anatomy of a Scandal,” “House of Cards,” “The Americans”), whose overall deal is based at FIFTH SEASON. Academy Award-nominee, six-time Emmy Award-winner and two-time DGA-winner Matthew Heineman (“A Private War,” “Retrograde,” “Cartel Land”) will direct and serve as executive producer. Hailing from FIFTH SEASON and Anonymous Content, “The Savant” will be executive produced by Chastain, Gibson and Heineman. Kelly Carmichael executive produces alongside Chastain for Freckle Films. Jessica Giles, editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan, will executive produce and Brian Madden, SVP of development for Hearst Magazines, will produce. Andrea Stanley, writer of the original Cosmopolitan feature, will consult.”

