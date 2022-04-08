The Big Cigar: Apple TV+ Orders Black Panther Drama Series Starring André Holland

The Big Cigar is coming to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the new drama about the Black Panther. Starring André Holland, the series shows the leader of the Black Panther movement and his escape to Cuba.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ announced today The Big Cigar, a new six-episode limited series executive produced and written by Jim Hecht (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), and executive produced and showrun by NAACP Image Award-winner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, The Kings of Napa), with Don Cheadle (No Sudden Move, Black Monday, House of Lies) on board to direct and executive produce the first two episodes, and based on the eponymous Playboy magazine article from Joshuah Bearman (Argo), who will also serve as executive producer. With André Holland (The Eddy, Moonlight) in discussions to star as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, The Big Cigar tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Newton relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider, to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.”

A premiere date for the new series will be announced later.

