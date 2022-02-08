Mrs. American Pie: Apple TV+ Orders Comedy Series Starring Kristen Wiig

Kristen Wiig is coming to Apple TV+ in the new Mrs. American Pie series. The comedy follows a woman trying to break into Palm Beach’s high society. Abe Sylvia created the series which is being executive produced by Laura Dern and Jayme Lemons. The show is based on the novel by Juliet McDaniel.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today announced a series order for Mrs. American Pie, a new 10-episode comedy from creator Abe Sylvia (The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Dead to Me) that will star Kristen Wiig (Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar, Bridesmaids), with Laura Dern (Big Little Lies, Marriage Story) eyeing a key role. A story about gorgeously impossible people, Mrs. American Pie follows Maxine Simmons’ (played by Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America’s most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, Mrs. American Pie asks the same questions that still baffle us today: “Who gets a seat at the table?” “How do you get a seat at the table?” “What will you sacrifice to get there?” Set during the powderkeg era of the early 1970’s, Mrs. American Pie is a testament to every outsider fighting for their chance at superficial greatness. Based on a novel by Juliet McDaniel, the project was developed and will be executive produced by Academy Award-winner Laura Dern and her producing partner Jayme Lemons, under their Jaywalker Pictures banner (Academy Award-winning animated short film “If Anything Happens I Love You”, Emmy-nominated feature documentary “The Way I See It”).”

Additional casting and a premiere date will be announced at a later time.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Mrs. American Pie on Apple TV+?