The Afterparty: Apple TV+ Orders Murder-Mystery Comedy Series

Apple TV+ wants to know whodunnit. The streaming service just announced they’ve ordered a new TV show from Phil Lord and Chris Miller called The Afterparty.

The murder-mystery series is “set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality.”

In a competitive situation, Apple has given a straight-to-series order for “The Afterparty,” a new comedy series from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord. “The Afterparty” is a murder-mystery comedy set at a high school reunion afterparty. Each of the eight episodes will feature a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s perspective, each with its own unique visual format and film genre to match the teller’s personality. Miller will serve as creator, showrunner and executive producer of “The Afterparty” and Lord will executive produce through the pair’s production shingle, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s VP of Television Aubrey Lee will serve as producer. The series will be produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television, where Lord and Miller currently have an expansive five-year overall television deal. The new Apple original comedy series will join a slate of critically lauded hit comedy series on Apple TV+ including the Peabody Award-winning “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “Central Park,” “Trying” and the upcoming “Ted Lasso.”

Apple TV+ has not announced a premiere date for The Afterparty yet, but you can read more info below:

