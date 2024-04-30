Beat the Bridge: Game Show Network Sets Premiere Date for New Series Hosted by Cameron Mathison

Beat the Bridge has its premiere date. The new game show will arrive in June.

Cameron Mathison (General Hospital) will host the game show where contestants will try to cross a bridge by guessing the right answers to trivia questions. The series is based on the UK game show Bridge of Lies.

GSN revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“BEAT THE BRIDGE will premiere Monday, June 10 on Game Show Network and air weeknights at 6pm. ABOUT BEAT THE BRIDGE Based on the hit BBC show Bridge Of Lies and format created by STV Studios, BEAT THE BRIDGE features an enormous interactive bridge that dares players to cross by stepping on the right answers to challenging trivia questions. Each step forward puts money in the team’s bank, with bonus money for each successful crossing. However, the team gets to keep the money only if it can “beat the bridge” by returning one of its players back across before time expires in an exciting end game. BEAT THE BRIDGE is a Game Show Enterprises Studios production with Ed Egan as executive producer and Sabrina Hybel Snow as co-executive producer. Josephine Brassey, Gary Chippington and David Mortimer serve as executive producers for STV Studios. ABOUT CAMERON MATHISON Emmy nominated actor and Emmy winning TV host Cameron Mathison made his long-awaited return to daytime on ABC’s “General Hospital” after a decade as fan favorite Ryan Lavery on ABC’s “All My Children”. He was also the co-host of Hallmark Channel’s “Home and Family” alongside Debbie Matenopoulos for three seasons. Mathison is also the creator of allhealth360, a health and wellness destination dedicated to a healthier lifestyle inside and out. He previously served as feature correspondent for “Good Morning America,” “Entertainment Tonight” and “Extra,” and co-hosted the “35th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards.” He recently signed a multi-picture deal with Great American Media.”

A teaser for Beat the Bridge is below.

