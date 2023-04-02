Split Second: Game Show Network Sets Premiere Date for John Michael Higgins (America Says) Series

Split Second is coming soon to Game Show Network. The cable network announced a premiere date for the series hosted by John Michael Higgins (America Says).

The game show is based on the game format created by Monty Hall, where three contestants are given a split second to pick a trivia question they know they can answer out of three choices.

GSN revealed more about the series in a press release.

“The series premiere of SPLIT SECOND will premiere on Monday, April 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET on Game Show Network and air weekdays. This is John Michael Higgins second show on Game Show Network. He previously hosted America Says, running for five seasons and over 500 episodes to date. ABOUT SPLIT SECOND Based on a format from game show legend Monty Hall, Spilt Second asks three contestants to decide in a split second which of three general interest trivia questions they can answer. The first player to buzz in gets the first pick, and the last player is left to answer whatever is left, which is often the most difficult. The player with the fastest response time and the highest success rate answering questions over the first three rounds advances to the bonus game where their ability to answer a rapid-fire series of questions could win them $10,000. SPLIT SECOND is produced by Game Show Enterprises Studios with Michael Binkow as executive producer. Nancy Glass, Marcus Lemonis, and Sharon Hall also serve as executive producers for Marcus/Glass Productions. John Michael Higgins serves as host and executive producer.”

